No third parties appointed to manage recalibration programme – Immigration DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 14): The Immigration Department has not appointed any third parties to manage its Recalibration Programme, said its director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

As such, he advised the public not to deal with any party claiming to be an agent or third party offering such services for a certain fee.

“Registration for this programme can be done directly at the website www.imi.gov.my,” he said in a statement here today.

Anyone having any queries regarding the programme can get the required information via Sistem Pertanyaan Online (SPO) at http://eapp.imi.gov.my/spo.

The department’s Illegal Immigration Recalibration Plan has two main components – Return Recalibration Programme, and Labour Recalibration Programme, which kicked off on Nov 16, 2020 with the cooperation of the Department pf Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) and other government agencies without the involvement of vendors or third parties.

The Return Recalibration Programme allows illegal immigrants to return to their country of origin voluntarily, subject to certain conditions, while the Labour Recalibration Programme regularises illegal immigrants in the country as foreign workers who could be employed by eligible employers. – Bernama