Passengers can rebook travels due to second MCO — Malaysia Airlines

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines Bhd is offering passengers the flexibility to rebook their travels with a one-time fare difference and service fee waiver, following the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in six states and interstate travel ban imposed by the government.

In a statement, it said the rebookings must be made on or before June 30, 2021 for travel to be completed by Dec 31, 2021.

“With the ticket change flexibility, passengers with all types of tickets, including Enrich redemption tickets, may change their travel plans for domestic destinations throughout the MCO,” it said.

The airline will continue to operate with reduced frequency, upholding its obligation as the national carrier and supporting worldwide cargo movement with sister airline MABkargo.

Meanwhile, group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said: “With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, we urge passengers to adhere to all the safety measures that we have put in place on ground and on board, to support the government’s efforts in curbing and breaking the chain of infection.

“At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been offering our passengers with many flexible travel options and continue to do so, to give passengers regardless of fare class, including the Lite Fare, the certainty and peace of mind that their tickets remain eligible for future travel with us,” he said.

To provide a safer travel experience, he said Malaysia Airlines and its sister airlines, Firefly and MASwings introduced the ‘Fly Confidently’ campaign to educate passengers on the enhanced measures implemented across touchpoints at airports and on board.

“These measures include mandatory usage of face masks and frequent aircraft disinfection for a refined inflight experience to comply with social distancing requirements and minimal contact and the assurance of the aircraft HEPA filters that are proven to filter out 99.97 per cent of viruses on board,” he added.

Passengers looking to rebook their travels can make the changes online on www.malaysiaairlines.com or contact our call centre at 1 300 88 3000 (within Malaysia) or +603 7843 3000 (outside Malaysia). – Bernama