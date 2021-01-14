Public areas under SRDC undergo disinfection

SIBU (Jan 14): Disinfection works were carried out today at public facilities under Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) to safeguard members of the public from being infected with Covid-19, said its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

He explained that the disinfection exercise was carried out by personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

“The public places under SRDC disinfected this morning are the market, ‘tamu’ and food courts and the public library in SibuJaya.

“SRDC’s sub-office and library in Selangau was also disinfected. This effort was made to ensure all public areas are safe from Covid-19,” Sempurai said.

Additionally, he said the markets, food courts and ‘tamu’ are currently still operating but with strict standard operating procedure (SOP) in place, he said, adding that their public libraries were closed.

As for council’s offices in town and Selangau, the chairman said they are operating with a limited number of staff.

“I am advising members of the public going to the market and ‘tamu’ to adhere to physical distancing rules and to follow the SOP.

“We advise members of the public to use Internet banking and the Sarawak Pay app to pay all their bills with the council,” Sempurai added.