Sibu Hospital puts specialist clinics on hold to free up staff for Covid-19 patients

SIBU (Jan 14): Sibu Hospital is postponing all its specialist clinics’ services except for the dog bite clinic, pregnant mothers’ appointments and cancer patients.

Sibu Hospital Director Dr Nathakumar Thirunavukkarasu said in a statement today that this was in connection with the need for health staff to attend to warded Covid-19 patients.

“In this regard, the specialist clinics are appealing to the cooperation from patients with appointments at Sibu Hospital specialist clinics to make appointment again,” he said.

He added that patients who have queries related to appointments at Sibu Hospital’s specialist clinics can contact 084-343333 (ext. 1173) or 6621 or WhatsApp message to 01120615320, 01120615290 or 01113317363..

For the Psychiatrist Specialist Clinic, contact 084-343333 (ext. 1013) or WhatsApp message to 0178431765, and for the Eye Specialist Clinic, 084-343333 (ext. 1008).

On medication supply, contact 084-343333 (ext. 1177) or WhatsApp message to 01165201011.

Dr Nathakumar also said that for funeral arrangements at the hospital mortuary, the number of family members allowed to be present was limited to 10.

“The hospital apologises for all the inconveniences due to the postponement of appointments at its specialist clinics. We appeal to the cooperation from everyone to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

Sibu Division along with Sarikei have been placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order after it turned into a Covid-19 red zone with more than 40 cases over a two week period.

Yesterday, 94 of Sarawak’s 166 new Covid cases were recorded in Sibu.