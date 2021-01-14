Sibu to undergo MCO from Jan 16 to 29 as Covid-19 cases rise

KUCHING (Jan 14): Sibu division will be put under the Movement Control Order (MCO) for two weeks starting this Saturday (Jan 16) until Jan 29, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced today.

SDMC in a statement today said this decision was made after today’s meeting in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

As of today, 439 positive cases were recorded in Sibu in the last 14 days including 150 new cases today.

Previously under the MCO, nonessential sectors were directed to close with only essential sectors of the economy allowed to operate, with members of the public only allowed to leave their homes to perform necessary tasks such as commuting to work, getting groceries and food, to name a few.

According to the statement, the MCO for Sibu Division covers the districts of Sibu, Kanowit and Selangau.

It will take effect starting 12.01am this Saturday, and will end at 11.59pm on Jan 29.

“The standard operating procedures (SOP) regarding the MCO will be distributed to the public on Jan 15 (tomorrow),” said the statement.

It also explained that neighbouring Sarikei Division will remain under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Sibu and Sarikei divisions were initially grouped under the same CMCO zone when Sibu was declared as a Covid-19 red zone on Sunday.

SDMC had previously decided on Tuesday to implement the CMCO in Kuching, Sibu and Miri zones which involves the restriction of inter-zone movement and reduced business operating hours.

Under MCO, schools are also expected to be closed in line with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education.

SDMC in today’s statement also revealed that out of the 150 new cases in Sibu, 148 of them were detected through screening for the Pasai Cluster while two others were detected through other screenings.

This cluster was said to have started after a funeral in one of the longhouses in Pasai Siong, Sibu with the index case identified as a woman who returned home from Johor on Dec 29 last year.