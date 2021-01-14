STU urges schools in Covid red zones to postpone student registration until new session starts

SIBU (Jan 14): Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) is urging headmasters and principals of schools in Covid-19 red zones to postpone all activities, including the registration of new students, until the new schooling session reopens.

While the registration is normally carried out before the school session starts, the union’s president Adam Prakash, said in a statement today, that the postponement was necessary in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state since Jan 9.

“The move is to prevent school children, parents and teachers being exposed to Covid-19 infection.

“We are afraid that if a new cluster emerges in the school, this will bring about severe effects and will be detrimental to the current situation,” Adam said.

The new school term is scheduled to start on Jan 20. However, the State Disaster Management Committee had on Monday decided to place the red zones under CMCO until Jan 26.

Kuching including Serian and Samarahan, Sibu including Sarikei and Miri were declared red zones after they recorded more than 40 cases in a two-week period.

Adam also suggested that the school utilised technology in liew of face-to face meetings and e-wallets like, Sarawak Pay, to receive payments.

“If parents can pay (school fees among others) for instance by Sarawak Pay, it will reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection to a minimal level,” he said.

Adam, meanwhile, confirmed that a teacher infected by Covid-19 on Jan 12was a member of STU, and hoped for the member’s speedy recovery.

“We hope members will strictly abide by the standard operating procedures (SOP) to safeguard themselves and others,” he said.