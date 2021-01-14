Thursday, January 14
Thunderstorm warning in Selangor, Sarawak and Sabah

MetMalaysia said a similar weather condition is also forecast in Miri (Marudi) and  Limbang, in Sarawak. – File photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 14): The Malaysian Meteorological Department  (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds for the districts of Kuala Selangor, Klang and  Kuala Langat, all in Selangor.

In a statement issued today, MetMalaysia said a similar weather condition is also forecast in Miri (Marudi) and  Limbang, in Sarawak.

In the interiors of Sabah, involving  Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu and Beaufort, a similar weather condition is also expected, while in Labuan, thunderstorm is expected until 9 am today. – Bernama

