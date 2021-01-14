Wee tells stallholders to be be aware of changes to SOP

KUCHING: Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng has reminded stall operators at Kenyalang Market and Stutong Community Market to always be aware of any new or changes in the standard operating procedures (SOP) laid out by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) for the food and beverage sector.

He also advised the stall operators and coffee shops to ensure that the cleanliness and hygiene of their stalls are top priority due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is one of our responsibilities to fight the virus together with the frontline workers.

“We may not be the frontline workers, but by doing so, we can help the government,” he said during a visit with Kuching South City Council (MBKS) councillors and officers to check on SOP compliance here yesterday.

They went to check the MBKS Stadium to ensure its readiness as it might be used as one of the flood evacuation centres.

“The council is taking this opportunity to help the government to provide a safe place for those who are affected by the monsoon.

“The council will sanitise the stadium before it operates and also to ensure all the basic facilities are in good condition,” he said.

Wee added the council would always support and help the people especially during this trying time.

He believed in teamwork and that everyone must work together with other agencies. He also hoped that this monsoon season would be over soon.