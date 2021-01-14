Woman rescued, man still missing after both believed to have fallen into Sarawak River

KUCHING (Jan 14): A woman was rescued from the swollen Sarawak River while a man remains missing after both were believed to have fallen into the river and were swept away by the current today.

According to an initial report by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), they received a distress call regarding the incident at around 12.57pm near Kubah Ria Food Court.

A team from Petra Jaya Bomba station was dispatched to the location.

The report stated that the missing man had tried to help the woman at first, but was in turn swept away by the strong current.

The 27-year-old woman was rescued by members of the public, who managed to pull her to safety, but the man has yet to be found, the report said.

The situation is developing as rescue services are on site to assist.

The Sarawak River has risen to high levels due to inclement weather and heavy rainfall that has left flash floods and landslides in its wake.

“Our Operation Movement Centre received an emergency call regarding two persons who were swept away by the river, directing the Petra Jaya Bomba station to dispatch a team to the location of the incident.

“The emergency caller said the two persons — a man and a woman — were sighted being carried by the river past the Satok Suspension Bridge near Kubah Ria.

“Upon arriving at the location, the Bomba operation commander reported that the woman has been rescued by the public.

“A search and rescue (SAR) operation is being conducted along the river for the missing man,” said a Bomba spokesperson.

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) also assisted the SAR with a jetski, the statement added.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation, Bomba said.