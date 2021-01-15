137 new distribution areas for essential goods identified

KUCHING: A total of 137 new distribution areas nationwide have been identified for the Basic Necessity Goods, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Community Drumming distribution programmes this year, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“These include Terengganu and Pahang, especially in islands such as Pulau Tioman, Pulau Perhentian and Pulau Redang, together with several new areas in Sarawak and Sabah,” he said yesterday.

He explained the ministry is continuing with the implementation of the programmes this year to address the rising prices of goods in the rural areas.

According to him, the government has found that the community living in the rural and interior areas in the state had to pay a higher price for essential goods compared to those living in the urban areas due to high cost of transportation and distance.

He said other factors that contributed to the higher cost of transportation are the poor infrastructure facilities, connectivity, as well as the terrain.

“As such, on the basis of the government’s concern, the programme which was implemented since 2009 has successfully helped the community in the rural areas to enjoy seven basic items such as rice, sugar, flour, cooking oil, LPG, RON95 petrol and diesel at controlled prices.

“The distribution of the essential goods is being carried out by the appointed transporter, which buys the supplies from the supplier in the city, which are later distributed and sold at the Point of Sales (POS) areas, under controlled prices,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Nanta pointed out for 2021, the government has approved the programme with a total allocation of RM200 million, which is an additional of RM50 million (33 per cent increase) compared to RM150 million in 2020.

“This additional allocation has enabled KPDNHEP to extend the implementation of the programme to more new areas that are in need.”

He assured that the supply of essential goods will continue to be available to the people with the extension of the existing company’s contract, and hoped that the programme can help to alleviate the burden of the community in the rural areas, especially in Sarawak and Sabah, in coping with difficult times during this Covid-19 pandemic.

He also disclosed the appointment of the distribution company for 2021 will be implemented under the standard operating procedure (SOP) that has been approved by the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

He pointed out that the outlines of the procurement procedures are based on the open tender principle, where the advertisement will be issued to invite any qualified company to apply as the transporter, and the process is expected to be completed by April 2021.