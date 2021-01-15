2,778 vehicles checked at roadblocks on first day of CMCO — State police chief

KUCHING: A total of 2,778 vehicles were checked at roadblocks within 24 hours on January 13, the first day of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in three zones – Kuching, Sibu and Miri.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said from the total, about eight vehicles were asked to turn back for not having any valid reason to enter red zone districts.

“Apart from that, 5,371 permit applications have been received and from that total, 25 were rejected for certain reasons,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He added as of yesterday, 12 roadblocks were manned by 300 police personnel, including the Armed Forces.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided that the CMCO is implemented in three zones in the state, namely Kuching, Sibu and Miri.

Kuching zone covers Kuching, Padawan, Serian, Kota Samarahan, Bau and Lundu districts.

Sibu zone covers Sibu and Sarikei and Miri zone only covers Miri city.

Aidi advised the public to limit their movement especially in red zone areas.

“If there is any urgent necessity, please get the permit from us (police),” he said.