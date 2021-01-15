3,518 flood victims moved to 49 evacuation centres

KUCHING: A total 3,518 flood victims from 929 families were moved to 49 evacuation centres in four divisions as at 8pm last night.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in its report Kuching Division has the most flood victims with 2,585 from 649 families.

They are currently staying at 34 evacuation centres. The biggest number recorded is at the evacuation centre at Dewan Sinar Budi Baru which now shelters 266 flood victims from 69 families.

New evacuation centres were opened at SMK Batu Kawah, SJK(C) Chung Hua Stapok and SJK Chung Hua Batu Kawah yesterday.

The evacuation centre at Kampung Barieng village hall in Singai is the only one in Kuching closed so far as the evacuees have returned to their homes.

Elsewhere, 730 flood victims from 59 families in Serian Division have been moved to nine evacuation centres there.

This included the newly opened evacuation centre at Dewan Buk Janjun which currently houses four victims from two families.

In Samarahan, 174 victims from 59 families are being placed at four evacuation centres there including a newly opened one at Dewan Masyarakat Lubok Buntin while 29 victims from four families are at two evacuation centres in Miri.