514 new cases, two more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Health Department today reported 514 new cases of Covid-19 in the state, bringing the cumulative cases in the state to 42,802.

Two deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours in Putatan (1) and Kota Kinabalu (1).

According to Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in a press conference today, a total of 370 patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 38,610.

“There are 2,868 patients with Covid-19 currently receiving treatment, 786 of them are in hospitals while 2,082 are in PKRCs,” he said.

As of today, 75 patients were placed in the intensive care unit, with 18 of them on ventilator support.

Lahad Datu recorded the highest number of daily cases today, with 81.

Tawau was the second highest (74) followed by Kunak (63), Kota Kinabalu (57), Penampang (45), Kinabatangan (35), Keningau (26), Sandakan (15), Pitas (14), Kota Belud (12), Putatan (12), Kalabakan (11), Kota Marudu (11), Tuaran (10), Papar (9), Beaufort (8), Kudat (7), Tenom (5), Ranau (5), Nabawan (5), Tambunan (3), Sipitang (3), Semporna (2) and Telupid (1).

Two new clusters were reported namely Kluster Ladang Baturong in Kunak and Kluster Ladang Matamba in Lahad Datu.