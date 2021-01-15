Abang Johari a game-changer leader — Nanta

KAPIT: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has been hailed as a visionary, an all-rounder and a game-changer leader to drive Sarawak towards greater heights.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi gave these words of praise on his Facebook page in conjunction with Abang Johari’s fourth anniversary as the chief minister of Sarawak.

“During his four-year leadership, various social, economic and development plans which encompass the rural and urban parts of Sarawak have been rolled out, leading to various improvements, prosperity and growth of Sarawak and its people,” said the Kapit MP and secretary-general of GPS.

In congratulating the chief minister, Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat said Abang Johari is a visionary leader who can lead Sarawak to greater heights.

“Chief Minister Abang Johari is sensitive to the needs of the grassroots in urban and rural areas. He focuses on rural transformation to uplift the standard of living of the rural people by expediting infrastructure and amenities development.

“This he does by allocating huge budget to construct roads, provide electricity through Sarawak Alternative Rural Electricity Scheme (Sares) and clean water through Sarawak Alternative Water Scheme (Sawas).

“His aim is to build road networks to link rural longhouses to urban centres for easier communication and transport,” said Jamit.

He called on the people to continue to give their support to the GPS government led by Abang Johari to ensure continuous political stability so that Sarawak can be one of the most developed states in Malaysia in the near future.