Association donates to two families of Triso ferry tragedy

KAPIT: Sarawak Federated Associations of Che Quan Khor Moral Uplifting Society has donated RM3,000 to the two families who perished in the Triso ferry ramp accident on Jan 1.

The association’s assistant treasurer Yii Kau Chai who is also chairman of Kapit Che Quan Khor Moral Uplifting Society and several committee members went up to Sibu to personally hand over RM1,500 to Phang Wei Beng the husband of the late Lorna Ting. They would later present the same amount to Hamzah Razali the husband of the late Siti Aishah Abdullah, in Kapit.

The ferry ramp tragedy in Triso, Sebuyau claimed nine lives when a 4WD vehicle they were in plunged into Batang Lupar. They were on their way to Kuching from Sibu.

Siti Aisah and her five children, and her sister Lorna Ting and her two sons died in the tragedy.

Siti Aisah and her five children were buried at the Muslim cemetery in Sri Aman while Lorna and her two sons were sent to Sibu for cremation and buried at Nivarna Memorial Park, Km22, Jalan Oya, Sibu.