Business as usual for Sibu’s Rejang Park Market, says SMC

SIBU (Jan 15): The Rejang Park Market here is operating as usual as there is no directive yet from the Ministry of Health (MoH) to close it, says Councillor Albert Tiang.

The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) market and petty traders standing committee chairman made this clarification today, after claims that the market would be closed for 14 days following detection of a Covid-19 case there.

“There is yet to be any directive from MoH to close the market for two weeks.

“Disinfection has already been carried out. It is operating as usual with tight standard operating procedure (SOP),” Tiang explained, while reminding visitors to strictly comply with the SOP.

He also mentioned that there are about 61 traders at this market.

Adding on, he revealed that disinfection was carried out on Grand Height market today while that of Taman Selera Harmoni will be done tomorrow (Jan 16).

Other markets that had been disinfected were Rejang Park market, Sungai Antu market/Taman Muhibbah, Jaya Li Hua market and Tiong Hua Road market.

Meanwhile, the Jalan Indah’s Sunday Market was closed since last Sunday after the Covid-19 cases in Pasai Siong area and emergence of a new cluster – Pasai Cluster, he informed.

According to Tiang, the weekend market will remain closed until further notice.