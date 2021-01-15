Coach foresees CNY without dragon, lion dance performance

KUCHING: Dragon and lion dance troupes will most likely shelf their annual Chinese New Year (CNY) performances due to Covid-19.

Chinese Martial Art Association (CMAA) Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe treasurer cum dragon and lion dance chief coach Nelson Nguang said he did not foresee any dragon and lion dance performance to usher in the year of the Ox.

“I’ve been involved in this industry for the past 36 years and it looks like this maybe the first time without dragon and lion dance performance during Chinese New Year due to the increasing number of cases and Kuching being a Covid-19 red zone,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He said that Sarawak Dragon-Lion Dance and Wushu Association are expected to meet with the State Disaster Management Committee soon to discuss this matter.

Nguang felt that even if standard operating procedures (SOP) were set in place to enable the troupes to perform, it would involve a lot of work.

“For example, how do we keep physical distancing when performing from one house to house?

“Even if we can prevent it, there may be incidents where some people do not adhere to the SOP while our clients and the public are also afraid that we don’t follow the SOP,” he said, adding that though his troupe is very disciplined, he cannot say the same for others.

Nguang said that CMAA Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe usually gets 70 to 80 reservations during Chinese New Year.

“Apart from that we also perform at all the main shopping malls in Kuching besides other auspicious celebrations, local and national competitions,” he stated.

Nevertheless, members of the troupe will continue with physical training to maintain skills as dragon and lion dance is regarded as sports,” he said.