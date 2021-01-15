Council monitoring water level at Jalan Pantai Lutong for road closure

MIRI: Miri City Council (MCC) may close Jalan Pantai Lutong here to traffic if the water level reaches dangerous level.

“According to the Sarawak Government Almanac, the King Tide for the next few days is in the range of 5.6m to 6.1m.

“If there is heavy rain and thunderstorms, the water level may rise to a dangerous level which will pose safety hazard or even be inaccessible to road users,” said the council in a press statement yesterday.

The council is monitoring the situation and taking pre-emptive measures. Should temporary closure be necessary, road users are advised to take alternate routes and cooperate by following instructions from traffic wardens on duty, observe road-closure notices and road diversion traffic signs before and along Jalan Pantai Lutong.