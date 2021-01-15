Daily matters at Kuching courthouse halt after SDMC discloses it as Covid-19 exposed location

KUCHING (Jan 15): Most daily matters at the Kuching courthouse in Petra Jaya here halted today after the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) disclosed that it was one of the Covid-19 exposed locations.

The disclosure made yesterday via the SDMC daily list of exposed locations, suggested that the exposure began anytime between Jan 4 and Jan 13 2021.

It was also said that relevant court staff were called for a meeting this morning in regards to the matter.

However, a message by courthouse security unit sighted by The Borneo Post said it was in the midst of getting detailed information from the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC), especially on why SDMC had categorised the Kuching courthouse as “Workplace”.

The Borneo Post has sought clarification and further information from the courthouse authority but they have yet to response.

The ongoing trial hearing of the ‘Black Hole’ case of the Sarawak government suing state Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen for defamation, for instance, had to be postponed to another date to be fixed later.