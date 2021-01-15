Direct more financial resources to help those affected by Covid-19, floods, Soon Koh urges state gov’t

KUCHING (Jan 15): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh urges the Sarawak government to direct more financial resources towards implementing measures and aid packages to provide immediate needful assistance to people and businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the floods.

“The state government ought to be keenly aware that the Covid-19 impact has indeed caused hardship to Sarawakians in terms of its ramifications on the economy. In effect, the economic fallout of Covid-19 goes beyond business losses and unemployment numbers. Even those who manage to keep their jobs have suffered under-employment and significant pay cuts and income loss.

“This could lead to a vicious cycle where income loss reduces consumption and the affected businesses further reduce labour demand. The human and social effects of unemployment and under-employment are no less debilitating,” said Wong in a statement today.

It was even more challenging that the economic situation caused by the pandemic was being compounded by the severe floods all over the state, he added.

“The last few days have seen varying degrees of heavy floods throughout Sarawak. Whether due to the incessant rain, poor drainage and or high tidal conditions, it is clear that the rather serious situation has added to the economic woes of the people as a whole,” he said.

Wong said during this time of crisis, government interventions have become the cornerstone of both Covid-19 and flood responses, as the people would look to the government that can organise and mobilise to save lives and livelihoods, and deal with immediate concerns while helping the people to tide over the difficult times brought on by Covid-19 exacerbated by the severe floods.

He said that to begin with, there was an immediate need to continue with suspension of utility bills and loan moratoriums, as well as providing more aid packages and financial assistance to those affected.

“Countries world over are introducing aid packages and financial assistance worth billions or even trillions of dollars. It would be imperative for the state government to now prioritise or re-prioritize development projects and programs,” he said.

Wong said instead of mega and glamorous projects such as the Autonomous Rail Transit (ART), and the hydrogen plants and hydrogen buses to name a few which would not benefit the vast majority of Sarawakians, the state government should direct its budget for more productive projects like flood mitigation programs where plans and proposals were all ready but the budget not forthcoming.

He said the state Drainage and Irrigation (DID) director Datuk Chok Moi Soon was reported saying that the department was seeking RM1.8 billion to do the Kuching bypass channel and other necessary infrastructures to solve the flood woes in the district.

“We simply cannot wait for funds to come from the federal government under the 12th Malaysia Plan. The fund may not come at all as the DID director said the department is merely bidding for funds.

“The state can go ahead doing the projects and ask for reimbursement from the federal government later. How embarrassing to know that our Sarawak General Hospital is subjected to frequent floods and even the evacuation centres for flood victims are not spared,” said Wong.

He said now it is more than ever that the state government would need to prioritise its spending based on current and future urgent needs.

“Funds must be made available to help Sarawakians to deal with the pressing situations we are facing now. Big mega, glamorous, ambitious and unrealistic projects can wait and can be put on hold. Projects that will bring immediate benefits to the people must come first,” said Wong.

“It’s absolutely heart-wrenching to see our beloved Sarawak, in situations which we are more accustomed to seeing on the television affecting other poor countries. More must be done.

“We urge the state government to be more aware of their responsibilities in meeting the urgent needs and fundamental necessities of the people,” said Wong.

He also called upon Sarawakians to respect and observe the Movement Control Order (MCO), Conditional MCO (CMCO) and the standard operating procedures (SOP) as implemented by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

He said presently SDMC has the full overview of all the facts and would be in a position to ensure that all matters on the Covid-19 pandemic and the flood would be fully catered and accounted for.

“I urge the people to remain calm and fully cooperate with the authorities concerned on all the health measures and health protocols,” he said.