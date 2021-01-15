Dr Sim: Sarawak acquires new batch of PPE, immediate delivery, priority to Sibu and Miri

KUCHING (Jan 15): Sarawak has acquired another batch of 61,200 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) as the state intensifies its war against Covid-19, said Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said that the PPEs were imported directly from China and immediate priority and delivery of the PPEs would be to Sibu and Miri, which have recently seen a surge in positive Covid-19 cases.

The shipment of the PPE pieces in 1,530 cartons inside three big containers was received yesterday and its delivery was arranged by a forwarding company.

There was however no mention on the total weight of shipment and costs involved.

“Sarawak government always helps the State Health Department (JKNS) whenever necessary, although health comes under federal government’s responsibility. This is because our fellow Sarawakians’ lives must come first,” he said.

Sibu and Miri recorded 412 and 175 Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days as of yesterday.

Sibu alone recorded 150 new cases yesterday, which prompted the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to decide on imposing Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sibu Division starting Jan 16 to 29.

According to the list of distribution for the PPEs, Sibu will receive a total 17,120 PPE pieces of various sizes while Miri will get 15,920 PPEs of various sizes.

The other PPE pieces will be distributed to Sarawak General Hospital (6,480 pieces), Sarawak pharmacy logistics branch (10,680), Kapit (1,240), Limbang (5,120), Sarikei (1,880) and Sri Aman (2,760).

Prior to this, Sarawak has also received PPEs shipments in two chartered wide body air cargo flights from China last year.

This included a specially chartered Airbus A330 cargo freighter carrying 50 tonnes of PPE and medical supplies acquired by the Sarawak government from China on April 9 last year.