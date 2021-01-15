Fuel prices: RON95, RON97 up 5 sen, diesel up 3 sen

Harga Runcit Produk Petroleum Bagi Tempoh 16 Januari 2021 Sehingga 22 Januari 2021. pic.twitter.com/Qb5xbANdy2 — Ministry of Finance🇲🇾 (@MOFmalaysia) January 15, 2021

KUCHING (Jan 15): The price of all fuel types will rise this week, with RON95, RON97 and diesel all recording price hikes.

The price of RON95 and RON97 will see a 5 sen increase, while the price per litre for diesel will go up by 3 sen.

The price per litre for RON95 is set to increase to RM1.89 per litre, whereas RON97 will be priced at RM2.19 per litre.

Diesel will be priced at RM2.05 per litre after the price change, which will take place at midnight (Jan 16) tonight.

The prices will remain unchanged until the next fuel price revision on Jan 22.

Malaysia has also recently revoked the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel, which were previously set at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.