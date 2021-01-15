Implementing MCO in Sibu right move, says Dr Annuar

SIBU: The implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sibu Division from Jan 16 till 29 is a move in the right direction to curtail the spiralling cases of Covid-19 especially from the Pasai Cluster, says Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee.

“This is the best time to implement the MCO because the virus has now become very widespread here. There is no better time than now to enforce the MCO,” Dr Annuar said.

He assured that proper consideration from various angles had been looked into prior to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) decision to implement the MCO.

“The increasing number of cases were detected from the Active Case Detection (ACD) – mainly from Pasai Siong, which is the epicentre of the Pasai Cluster.

“There were also those who had attended the funeral at Rumah Langi Ambau @ Douglas in Pasai Siong, but did not stay at the longhouse although having their address there. They are living in the town area and that is why we have to lock down (implement MCO) to contain the spread of virus in addition to the escalating (number of) cases.

“In fact, if it is not widespread, the curve would have plateaued but as it is now, cases are still escalating – mainly from Pasai cluster.

“We have taken into consideration the rising number of daily cases and economic impact as well as the capacity of Sibu Hospital (to accommodate the number of Covid-19 patients). Therefore, we feel this is the best time to implement the MCO. We cannot wait anymore but to act now (to implement MCO) to curb the spread,” the Nangka assemblyman said when contacted yesterday.

Dr Annuar reasoned that more people coming forward to be screened was among the reasons for the steep rise in the number of cases in Sibu Division.

“More than 5,000 swab samples have been taken (thus far) and we have even enlisted the services of two private labs in Sibu in addition to the assistance from the central lab in Kuching to expedite the results of the tests,” he said, adding that about 750 samples were collected daily.

“Because the results are speedily available also partly explains the rise in the number of cases,” he explained.

He was very appreciative of the response of Sibu folk to proactively come forward to be screened.

He recalled that the nationwide MCO was declared on March 18 last year as a means to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infections.

“We appeal to Sibu folk to give their full cooperation and comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) during the MCO from Jan 16 till 29.”

Among other things, Dr Annuar said despite being placed under quarantine, he held daily meetings with Sibu Disaster Management Committee and monitored the situation through Zoom.

“If everything goes well, I will be discharged from the quarantine on Jan 17 according to the letter given to me,” he said.

Meanwhile, SDMC announced yesterday that Sibu Division will be put under the Movement Control Order (MCO) for two weeks from this Saturday (Jan 16) until Jan 29.

SDMC in a statement yesterday said the decision was made after a meeting in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

A total of 439 positive cases have been recorded in Sibu in the last 14 days, including 150 new cases yesterday.

Previously, under the MCO, non essential sectors were directed to close with only essential sectors of the economy allowed to operate. Members of the public were only allowed to leave their homes to perform necessary tasks such as commuting to work, getting groceries and food, to name a few.

According to the statement, the MCO for Sibu Division covers the districts of Sibu, Kanowit and Selangau.