Inclement weather disrupts electricity supply

KUCHING: Landslides, floodwaters and heavy rain in southern Sarawak since Wednesday night caused supply interruptions in several areas including Kuching, Bau, Padawan and Siburan, said Sarawak Energy vice president for Distribution Yusri Safro yesterday.

He also conceded that restoration work has been hampered by incessant rain fall and floods which created unsafe working conditions.

He confirmed that in Siburan, an equipment fault caused a fire at Bandar Baru Siburan substation around 9pm affecting supply to nearby shoplots and Taman Bandar Baru Siburan.

A video of the fire had gone viral on social media since yesterday.

“The incident required extensive repair works and the rainy weather condition and flash flood delayed progress. Two mobile gensets were deployed at 2am and 11.45am respectively to provide temporary supply to the affected customers,” he said.

He also said Sarawak Energy continues to work with the relevant agencies in the event of a landslide when they need to step aside and allow earth clearing works to be completed.

This was in reference to a landslide at Bau which caused power lines to fall affecting supply to villages in Opar, Grogo and Suba Bandar around 11.30pm Wednesday. Replacement works and safe restoration is ongoing.

In Padawan, a landslide also on Wednesday caused a tree to fall on powerlines affecting supply to a number of villages along Padawan Road around 10.30pm.

It was only after earth clearing works by the relevant agencies that Sarawak Energy’s crew was able to start replacement of the electrical poles and conductors to restore supply.

Elsewhere in Sarawak, he said customers at Alit, Emburuh, Empayang, Kabong in Saratok towards Paloh-Beting Maro lost power supply when an electrical pole toppled due to strong winds. The team managed to replace the pole and restore supply safely at 8.25pm.

At Roban, strong winds brought down a tree on power lines affecting supply to a wide area including Roban Bazaar. Supply was only restored safely at 9.25pm.

Yusri also said Sarawak Energy is on high alert to restore power as quickly and safely as possible with technical teams in various districts and divisions on 24-hour call for immediate mobilisation upon notification.

“Safety is the top priority. Public safety from electrical hazards is a major concern during these wet weather conditions as electricity and water are a dangerous combination. Please comply with all the safety precautions and do stay safe, ” he reminded the public.

“Always assume every fallen power line or electrical pole is energised and alert Sarawak Energy immediately for assistance,” he said.

He revealed that Sarawak Enery team had to perform emergency shutdown of six substations in Batu Kawa, Bau and in Matu inundated by floodwaters as a safety precaution.

The shutdowns affected 123 customers at Rantau Panjang Melayu, Kpg Segedup (94 customers), Batu Kawa Bridge (94 customers), Kpg Buso (94 customers), Kpg Keranji (29 customers) and Kpg Tian (70 customers).

He said the team will wait for floodwaters to recede before the substations are switched back on.

“Sarawak Energy has issued safety advisories on electrical hazards during stormy weather and flooding during which Sarawak Energy will switch off the power supply to substations and other facilities without prior notice.

“Power supply will only be restored when it is safe to do so,” he added.

He also said Sarawak Energy technical team can be alerted 24/7 by calling 1300 88 3111 or through SEB Cares mobile app.