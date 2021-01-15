Ku Li tests positive for Covid-19

GUA MUSANG: Gua Musang member of parliament Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now undergoing treatment at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) in Kuala Lumpur.

He had received his Covid-19 screening test results Wednesday and a few hours later was sent to UMMC for treatment. He is reported to be in stable condition.

When contacted, Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim confirmed the news and said Tengku Razaleigh, 83, underwent screening on Tuesday.

He said Tengku Razaleigh had close contact with him and Nenggiri assemblyman Ab Aziz Yusoff, both of whom tested positive for Covid-19 on Jan 11.

Mohd Syahbuddin said their conditions were improving after being admitted to the Sultan Ismail Petra hospital in Kuala Krai.

On Wednesday Tengku Razaleigh’s personal officer, Mohd Lokman Abdu Ghani also tested positive for Covid-19 and is now undergoing treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Besides them, Gua Musang Umno youth chief Mohd Asmawi Fikri Ab Ghani and the division’s deputy Wanita head, Ruhaida Abdul Hamid were also confirmed as Covid-19 positive. — Bernama