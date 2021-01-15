Malaysia records highest daily new cases at 3,337 – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded the highest number of new daily Covid-19 cases yesterday at 3,337 cases, bringing the total number of positive cases in the country to 147,855.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the total number of new cases, seven were imported while the remaining 3,330 cases were local transmissions.

The previous highest number

of daily cases was 3,309, which was recorded on Tuesday.

“The number of active cases with Covid-19 infectivity is 33,989.

“Fifteen new Covid-19 deaths involving nine men, aged between 53 and 81, as well as six women including two non-citizens, aged between 27 and 91, were recorded in Sabah, Selangor, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan and Johor,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said of the local transmission cases reported, 2,142 were Malaysians while the remaining 1,188 cases involved foreigners.

He said Selangor reported the highest new daily cases at 1,036, followed by Johor with 460 and Sabah at 389.

“A total of 153 cases today involve clusters at lockups, Immigration detention depots and prisons, namely the Tembok Mempaga Cluster at 63 cases, Tropika Cluster (51), Jalan Harapan Prison Cluster (34), Kepayan Prison Cluster (two), Tembok Choh Cluster (one), Tembok Gajah Cluster (one), and Pagar Siput Cluster (one),” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said that 195 patients were under intensive care, with 86 requiring ventilator support. — Bernama