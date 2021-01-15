Many businesses closed or close early due to Covid-19 fear

SIBU: Many business premises here have opted to either stop operation or close early due to the seriousness of Covid-19 outbreak here.

Most coffeeshops have decided to close early while others have opted to close or open only for takeaways.

Beauty parlours and gyms are also closed for a period of time or until further notice.

Owner of Hehe Haha Café at Pahlawan Road, Clare Chieng, said she and her business partner Wong Chee Lang had decided to close their cafes and only do takeaways instead.

“Covid-19 cases are getting more and we are worried for the safety of our staff and our customers.

“So, we decided to only do takeaway business until the movement control order (CMCO) is lifted or until it is safe for us to open for dine-in again,” she said, adding that the takeaway only started on Wednesday.

She said her two full time workers and two part timers were working as usual at the moment to ensure they could get their salary and get by during this difficult period.

According to her, her business had just started to pick up and had just expanded her business hours early this month.

However, she is now forced to open for takeaway only.

“But, takeaway business is not good, we close very early,” she said.

She also hoped that her business could sustain despite the difficulties. She also urged members of the public to always comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the fight against the pandemic.

Another food operator, Gabriel Ding, said he had to close his business not just because of the seriousness of the outbreak in Sibu, but his business was already making losses during the MCO.

“We all faced a big challenge since the start of the MCO last year. Then, we only provided food for the frontliners. It is incredible that we could still survive at that time,” he said.

Meanwhile, person in-charge of Key 2 Beauty (beauty parlour) in Tong Sang Road, Lau Lee Chin,g said that for now, all her workers were not required to come to work for their own safety.

She said her beauty parlour was still open but no customers dare to come in for facial treatment.

“My clients have also changed their appointment,” she said.

A bookstore owner, Councilor Siao Sing Tiong, said he had also closed his store for the time being until it is safe enough to reopen.

Siao, who has a bookstore ‘Emmanuel Bookstore’ at Indah Road said he decided to close due to the worrying situation in Sibu and very few customers visiting the bookstore as well.

According to him, since the MCO last year, his business had not been picking up until today.

“Business is really bad because of this pandemic. It is worrying,” he said.