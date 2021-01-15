MetM’sia: Heavy rain in Sarawak, Sabah until Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 15): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued an alert weather warning with heavy rain expected in several areas in Sabah and Sarawak until Sunday.

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, said the areas that will be affected are Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah in Sarawak, as well as Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan until today.

Meanwhile, for Bintulu, Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi) and Limbang, Sarawak, as well as the interior areas (Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau and Tambunan), West Coast of Sabah and Labuan in Sabah, such a weather condition is expected to continues until this Sunday,” it said. – BERNAMA