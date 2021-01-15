MRC centre closes immediately after blood donor tested positive

SIBU: Malaysia Red Crescent (MRC) Sibu District office at Jalan Awang Ramli Amit here was closed immediately after one blood donor was identified as Covid-19 positive.

Its chairman Penghulu Chua Hiong Kee said the donor went to the centre during a blood donation campaign on Jan 9.

“A few days later, he felt unwell and went for a medical check-up at Rejang Medical Centre. His test results on Jan 13 confirmed he was Covid-19 positive,” said Chua, adding that MRC is waiting for the Health Ministry’s confirmation to determine the source of infection.

MRC was roped in as a blood donation centre by Sibu Hospital Blood Bank.

“We followed all the standard operating procedures (SOP), including temperature checks, hands sanitising and recording particulars of donors.”

He stated that all donors were given the green light by Blood Bank staff and medical personnel upon completion of questionaire before they were allowed to donate.