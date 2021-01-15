People make beeline to be swab-tested at State Library, Sibu Indoor Stadium

SIBU: More people were getting tested yesterday with long queues leading to the drive-through swab test stations at the State Library’s basement carpark in Jalan Tunku Bujang and the swab test station at Sibu Indoor Stadium.

Health inspector Karthikgehyen Subramaniam said there were counters set up in one line to ensure smooth running of the process.

He said everyone who came would register themselves before they were tested.

“We have the first counter for registration. If a person is a close contact to any positive cases, then, he/she will receive a quarantine order whereby he/she would have to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days.

“The last counter is swab test counter. This drive-through counter is faster and the people can get tested inside their car which is safer,” he said.

He urged everyone to always follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to break the chain of imfection.