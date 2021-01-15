Petronas launches ‘Love Local Campaign’ in support of local products

PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) has launched its “Love Local Campaign’ to support the government’s call in supporting local products and stimulate domestic consumption.

PDB’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Azrul Osman Rani said Petronas, as a homegrown brand, is proud of its local capabilities and resources and was pleased to note that its range of products, including its Primax line of fuels, has been a preferred choice amongst Malaysians.

“This Campaign aims to create greater awareness on the many local brands out there, just like Petronas, with quality offerings comparable to those of global brands,

“It also hopes to instil pride amongst Malaysians of the country’s pool of talents and capabilities and empower them to be part of the Malaysian economic recovery journey,” he said.

In a statement, the company said it had recently launched its best fuel, the Petronas Primax 97 with Pro-Race, developed proudly by ‘Malaysians for Malaysians’, to deliver unbeatable power and performance.

“Its Kedai Mesra, on the other hand, features an array of local products supplied by over 350 vendors registered with PDB, including its new range of F&B solutions, [email protected]”

Under PDB’s Love Local Campaign, Petronas stated consumers will be rest assured that every purchase made is invested into the domestic economy as the campaign proudly features only products and services by local brands.

Since the launch in September 2020, it said the campaign has extended collaboration with over 50 local brands to offer exciting deals including food and beverage, health and beauty, hotel and tourism offers to lifestyle experiences.

To redeem these offers, it said customers only have to spend a minimum of RM30 on Petronas’ home-grown fuel brand Petronas Primax and Dynamic Diesel or any Kedai Mesra items nationwide.

After that, customers need to visit www.lovelocal.com.my, upload their receipt and browse through the nationwide deals.

“The platform allows you to view deals according to your locality, so no matter where you may be travelling this long holiday or over the weekend, you will be sure to find something enticing.”

“So, start bookmarking your favourite deals at www.lovelocal.com.my and localise your experience today, from fuelling up with our national oil company, to making conscientious effort to prioritise local good and services be it for your dining, travelling, or even shopping needs.”

Petronas said customers’ purchasing behaviour and decision have the power to change lives and aid the economic recovery journey, especially so in this challenging period.

“Malaysian needs your support the most right now and together, we can do so much more.”

According to the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, Petronas said more than 30,000 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have closed shop and tourism sector had suffered an RM45 billion losses in the first half of the year 2020 since the hit of the Covid-19 and the ensuing pandemic-related restrictions.

As of October 2020, the national oil conglomerate also stated the Social Security Organisation (Socso) had reported 90,000 job losses, representing a 278 per cent increase from 2019.

Thus, it said the government had put in place stimulus package to assist businesses and individuals cushion the impact, with companies coming forward to provide aid and support to local businesses, healthcare institutions and the underprivileged.