Puncak Borneo internet coverage to reach 99 per cent with 43 new telecom towers, says Willie

KUCHING (Jan 15): Some 43 new telecommunication towers will be erected in Puncak Borneo soon to improve internet connectivity in the parliamentary constituency, Deputy Minister of Plantation Industry and Commodities Willie Mongin said.

He said he had secured 27 towers under the federal National Digital Infrastructure Plan (Jendela) programme, while the state government was erecting 16 towers through the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) Digitalisation and Tele-Communication Initiative.

The Puncak Borneo Member of Parliament believed that once all the towers were fully completed, almost 99 per cent of Puncak Borneo would have internet coverage.

He said the Jendela project was in the process of tendering.

“To be specific, Mambong will have fifteen towers, Tarat (8) and Serembu (4),” he told The Borneo Post.

He said the location of the Jendela towers were Borneo Happy Farm, Kpg Tanjong Durian, Kpg Puak, Kpg Keranji, Kpg Biya Parang, Kpg Biya Kiding, Kpg Sapit, Kpg Annah Semuti, Kpg Benuk, Kpg Staang, Kpg Semban, Kpg Annah Rais, Kpg Rejoi, Kpg Annah Semuti (Tower 2), Kpg Danu, Kpg Giam Baru, Kpg Abang, Kpg Kamug / Kpg Maras (Shared), Kpg Muk Ayun, Kpg Patung, Kpg Gayu / Seromah Gayu (Shared), Kpg Baing, Kpg Bunga, Kpg Tarat Malawi, Kpg Braang Payang / Kpg Bidak (Shared), Kpg Bukit Nanas and Kpg Bisira Rayang / Kpg Dunuk (Shared)

On the SMA towers, Willie thanked the state government for working together with the federal government to put the telecommunication infrastructure in place..

The location of the SMA towers are Kpg Padang Pan, Kpg Gumbang, Kpg Blimbin Krokong, Kpg Pedaun Bawah, Kpg Fairy, Borneo Highland Resort, Kpg Sikog, Kpg Batu Gong, Kpg Simpok, Bengoh Resettlement Scheme 2, Kpg Begu, Kpg Plaman Payang / Kpg Maang (shared), Kpg Panchor, Kpg Rayang, Kpg Tanah Puteh and Kpg Plaman Nyabet / Kpg Sira (shared).

Willie hoped the residents of Puncak Borneo would bear with him on the construction of the new towers which would be implemented in phases.

“I also understand the agony of some residents wherein towers are not installed in their village. The good news is that one tower can actually cover a radius range of approximately 1.5km to 2km.

“For instance in Puncak Borneo our tower is about 76 meter high and this should cover an area up to 2km radius range,” he said.