PWD to begin repairing roads, bridges in Pitas – director

PITAS: The Public Works Department will begin repair works on damaged roads and bridges at Sungai Paparoun Telaga Pitas as a result of the major flood that transpired in the district last week.

PWD director Ali Ahmad Hamid said that repair works will be carried out using emergency allocation to ensure the villagers are not cut off.

“The department including the district engineer had carried out follow-up inspections to study all the damages and provide a thorough report. We will conduct a cost estimation to implement repair works in the nearest time,” he said when visiting the damaged road and bridge at Sungai Paparoun Telaga Pitas recently.

Also visiting the site were Bengkoka assemblyman and Assistant Rural Development Minister, Harun Durabi, Pitas district engineer, Hadi Hamzah and Chief Assistant Director of PWD, Baharom KK Sugun and Kudat division engineer, Hilmi Hamid.

Ali Ahmad also informed that Works Minister, Dato Sri Bung Moktar Radin has been informed and given a detailed report on the issue.

He added that the minister has requested the department to rectify the damages and allow the people to return to their daily activities.

Roads that were damaged during the flood were Jalan Suang Duyung-Layak (KM0.25) and at KM 4.25 as well as several others.

A total of 13 villages (4,000 inhabitants) depend on the bridge.

Meanwhile, Pitas Disaster Committee chairman, Bakri Nanun said that food baskets were being distributed since yesterday using the Royal Malaysia Police Sabah contingent helicopter.

“With the help of the police, we will be sending the food assistance to those affected and we hope that the weather will allow it,” he said.

Four sites will be used as landing spots — the field of SK Liau, SK Malubang, SMK Telaga and SK Maringgan.