Refine risk assessments and improve work procedures for high-risk industries, Niosh urges employers

KUCHING (Jan 15): National Institute Of Occupational Safety And Health (Niosh) called on employers to refine their risk assessments and improve work procedures for high-risk industries such as workers who are directly exposed to symptomatic patients or visitors during this time of Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, its chairman Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong stressed that employers need to be responsible and concerned about the safety, health and welfare of employees.

“Employers who hire foreign workers need to ensure that the foreign workers undergo a swab test first and only those who are negative are allowed to work.

“Employee accommodation facilities, physical distancing in the workplace and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) compliance must be constantly monitored and abided by,” he said.

In view of the pandemic that has seen an increase of cases into four digits nationwide, Niosh is particularly concerned about the spread of the virus, especially in the workplace involving locals and foreigners.

Wilson said that Niosh would like to remind all employers and employees to comply with the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) 1994 as well as all employment-related laws.

“Strict self-control measures will help the government in its efforts to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection in the workplace,” he added.

Wilson also pointed out the need for a high level of personal hygiene such as frequent hand washing using soap and hand sanitiser.

The National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) have also made it mandatory to wear face masks at every work premises and in public places, he said.

“Niosh, through Dust Mask Laboratory, conducts sample testing from various types of brands and models of face masks, especially to assist importers, manufacturers and suppliers of face masks.

“The use of face masks is very important to break the chain of transmission of this pandemic, especially in areas with high density population,” he said.