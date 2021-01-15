Residents in low-lying areas advised to brace for possible flooding

MUKAH: Residents staying in low-lying areas here should brace for possible flooding with king tide expected to hit 6.1metres today (Jan 15), advises Mukah Resident Hamdiah Bakit.

“Flood relief centres have been set up at Mukah, Dalat, Matu and Daro in the event of evacuation. For assistance, call the operation rooms between 8am and 10pm at 084 -871963 for Mukah, 084-864219 (Dalat), 084- 32702 (Matu) and 084- 823363 (Daro),” she said.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs Mukah head Salihin Den said adequate food supplies and basic necessities would be provided to those affected by flooding.

He said up to yesterday, the flood situation remained under control so food suppliers could still send supplies and basic necessities to Mukah, Daro, Matu and other areas.

“A survey in these town revealed that retailers still have lots of stocks to meet demand,” he added and gave the green light for retailers to keep stocks above the permitted level for the time being.

It was reported that districts in Mukah were flooded due to high tide since Monday afternoon though no temporary evacuation centre was activated.

The main road connecting Daro-Matu-Igan-Dalat-Mukah remained passable to traffic.