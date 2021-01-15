Sarawak flood evacuees rise to 4,222 at 8am, 49 evacuation centres opened

KUCHING (Jan 15): The number of flood evacuees have risen slightly to 4,222 people at 8am this morning from 4,145 at midnight last night based on reports from the State Disaster Management Committee.

It said in its flood update this morning that there were 1,127 families at 49 evacuation centres.

All the victims from last night were in Samarahan Division, bringing its total number of evacuees to 314 people from 105 families.

The newly-opened evacuation centre at Dewan Masyarakat Kampung Entingan in the division also shelters 51 victims from 15 families.

Meanwhile, the number of victims relocated to Dewan SK Kampung Pinang decreased to 34, in comparison to 38 victims last night. All of the victims came from 13 families.

Kuching Division had the most flood victims, with 2,865 from 722 families in 30 evacuation centres.

The biggest number recorded is at the Dewan Sinar Budi Baru evacuation centre which housed 267 flood victims from 63 families.

In Serian Division, a total of 1,014 flood victims from 296 families have been evacuated to 10 evacuation centres.

Some 29 victims from four families are in two evacuation centres in Miri.