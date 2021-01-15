Sarawak flood evacuees rise to 4,343 at 12pm, 50 evacuation centres opened

KUCHING (Jan 15): The number of flood evacuees continued to rise to 4,343 people as of 12pm today, from 4,222 people at 8am earlier this morning, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its flood update report that there were 1,320 families at 50 evacuation centres.

In Kuching Division, the total number of evacuees rose to 2, 985 from 962 families from 2,865 from 722 families, with the victims evacuated to 31 evacuation centres.

Six evacuation centres in Kuching – SK Matu Baru, SK Encik Buyong, SJK (C) Chung Hwa Stapok, SJK Chung Hwa Batu Kawa, Masjid Darul Ehsan and Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Blimbing Krokong – all recorded increases in the number of evacuees.

Evacuees at SK Matu Baru increased from 97 to 160, SK Encik Buyong (from 66 to 97), SJK (C) Chung Hwa Stapok (from 30 to 33), SJK Chung Hwa Batu Kawah (from 102 to 132), Masjid Darul Ehsan (from 117 to 128) and Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Belimbing Krokong (55 evacuees).

There are two newly-opened evacuation centres namely Surau Ar Rahman with 13 evacuees and Dewan Serbaguna Kpg Tupong Tengah (58 evacuees).

Meanwhile, the number of victims relocated to SJK Chung Hwa Sungai Tengah decreased from 239 to 233; Surau Kampung Sandong (from 35 to 25), Surau Kampung Batu Kitang Lama (from 119 to 23), and Dewan Masyarakat Pinang Jawa (from 170 to 92).

The total number of evacuees in Serian Division rose from 1,014 to 1,015 and all were relocated to 10 evacuation centres.

The number of evacuees in Samarahan Division remained at 314 from 105 families with all relocated to 7 evacuation centres.

Some 29 victims from four families are in two evacuation centres in Miri.