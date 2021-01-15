Sarawak martial arts group makes ‘painful’ decision to shelve dragon, lion dance this CNY

KUCHING: The Nanyang Wushu Federation of Sarawak has called off its dragon and lion dance and drum performances for the coming Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration – the first time it has had to do so in almost 50 years of its existence.

Its instructor-in-chief Prof Dato Sri Dr. Song Swee Hee said in a statement that the decision was a precautionary measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The Federation has been celebrating the Chinese New Year festive season since the establishment of the Federation since 1974.

“It is painful to miss this traditional custom of Chinese New Year house-to-house visits but the prevention for the spread of Covid-19 will enable us to visit you all in the coming years,” he said.

Song apologised for any inconvenience caused on behalf of the Federation and wished all patrons, supporters and members of the public a happy CNY

He added that the Federation looked forward to everyone’s continuing support in the future.

The Federation’s decision came as the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) released its CNY standard operating procedures (SOP) on the Housing and Local Government Ministry’s website today.

The SOP prohibits lion and dragon dance performances as well as open houses, house to house visits, reunion dinners in restaurants and hotels, CNY bazaars and celebrations at temples and public places.

The customary family reunion dinner on CNY eve, which is on Feb 11 this year, is also limited to only 20 close family members.

Only one day of celebration is allowed and it is also limited to only close family members.

On both occasions, families are to carry out temperature checks and other precautionary measures, including keeping a one-metre distance when seated.