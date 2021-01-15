SDMC meeting tomorrow (Jan 16) to decide on extending MCO to other areas in Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 15): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will meet tomorrow to decide on extending the Movement Control Order (MCO) to other areas aside from Sibu.

“In Sibu, we have enforced MCO, then for the other parts of the state we will decide tomorrow if we need to tighten laws (to bring the Covid-19 situation in the state under control),” said its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at a press conference on the daily Covid-19 situation in the state at the old Legislative Assembly Building today.

He said that this was due to the worsening situation in the state which is very sad as Sarawak was the role model state in the country a few weeks ago.

Miri recorded 137 local transmission cases in the past 14 days while Kuching recorded 56 during the same period, making both areas red zones, Sebauh district is orange zone with 23 cases, while Beluru, Dalat, Selangau, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Bukit Mabong, Bintulu, Lubok Antu and Limbang are yellow zones, he said.

He added that the number of cases in the state had increased drastically a few days ago, and recorded a drop today, which he hopes will continue on the downward trend.

“That is very sad. A lot of it is due to the inability to maintain SOP – many are careless and think that they are safe from Covid-19, until they test positive. Take this as a lesson in Sarawak. We urge the people to adhere to the SOP (standard operating procedures). ”

“Now our colour is very interesting, red, yellow, green to orange, and this is not a good sign.”

As the MCO will take effect midnight tonight, Uggah said the MCO SOP guidelines would be published on the National Security Council’s official portal. The SOP will be enforced in Sibu from midnight tonight until 12.01am on Jan 29.

Meanwhile, Uggah is confident that the current Covid-19 situation can improve as the state has done it before.

“As we all know, our country has enforced a state of Emergency and this shows the severity of the situation.”

He added that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak government has played its part by spending resources and mobilising manpower to address the situation. Thus, he urge everyone to co-operate and play their role to make it a success.

“I appeal to community leaders, especially in the interiors along the border. If you see people you don’t know, report them. This is because some positive cases in the state were brought in by illegal immigrants.”