SFC: Tourism industry should use crocs as tourist attraction

KUCHING: Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) chief executive officer (CEO) Zolkipli Mohamad Aton encourages more tourism industry players to tap into the potential of using crocodiles to attract tourists to Sarawak.

He said as Sarawak has a lot of wild crocodiles, and it would be a waste of not to take advantage of that to promote Sarawak as a tourism destination, especially for nature and wildlife enthusiasts.

“At the moment we only have two players using crocodiles as their main attraction — Jong Crocodile Farm near Siburan and the Benaya Crocodile Farm in Miri.

“In fact we don’t have to go all the way to Australia to see crocodiles. Sarawak has plenty of them.

“But because throughout history we have been taught that crocodiles are dangerous wild animals, we fear them.

“We must look at crocodiles positively as a potential tourist attraction,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters when met after a working visit to Kampung No 4 here this morning to inspect the location of a crocodile sighting here reported yesterday (Jan 14).

Also present was SFC general manager Oswald Braken Tisen.

Zolkipli pointed out that there was “no reason to fear crocodiles because more people die from road accidents and dengue than being attacked by crocodiles”.

“We have to have a narrative that crocodiles do not mean death. Because we have been hearing about deaths due to crocodile attacks, so we only associate crocodiles as a dangerous, murderous wild animal.

“We must look at it with a different perspective, talk about crocodiles positively, like Jong Crocodile Farm and Benaya Crocodile Farm,” he said.

However, he advised the public, should they encounter or sight the reptile in populated areas, contact SFC or the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) immediately.

“Do not confront the crocodile or agitate it. Stay away from it, and those who are brave enough can monitor the reptile at a safe distance while the authorities are on their way,” said Zolkipli.

In case of crocodiles or any wild animal sightings at populated areas, SFC can be contacted at 019-8859996 (Kuching), 019-8883561 (Sibu), 019-8332737 (Bintulu) and 019-8290994 (Miri).

“You can contact these numbers around the clock. Our officers should be available to answer,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to Oswald, a survey conducted by SFC from 2012 till 2014 revealed that there were over 13,500 crocodiles in Sarawak, including the ones in Jong and Benaya crocodile farms.

He said that the numbers were considered conservative because the population that lives in heavily vegetated swamps which could not be surveyed were not taken into account.