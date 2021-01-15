Sibu MCO: No religious activities for suraus and mosques, MIS rules

SIBU (Jan 15): The Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) has decided that no religious activities will be carried out in suraus and mosques throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, it said in a press statement today.

Sibu is currently undergoing the MCO, which is scheduled to take place from Jan 16 to Jan 29 due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the division.

According to the statement, the council said activities such as talks, lectures, classes and others should be postponed during this period.

It stated that Friday prayers and Five Hour Prayers can be held with a maximum of 12 people which consist of the Mosque/Surau Management Committee, Imam (I, II & III), Bilal and Marbot only.

The statement also said that it was not obligatory to perform Friday prayers. However it is a must to perform the Fardhu Zohor Prayer as decided by Sarawak State Fatwa Board.

The council also reminded everyone to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the board, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), National Security Council and Ministry of Health.

“This directive is effective from Jan 16, until the MCO is lifted,” the statement said.