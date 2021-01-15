Siniawan Town residents begin arduous clean-up after floodwaters recede

BAU (Jan 15): The flood situation at Siniawan Town has improved, as the floodwaters that inundated the town Wednesday and Thursday slowly receding.

The town was hit by heavy downpours that lasted for nearly two days, as roads leading to and from Siniawan became impassable and the town’s iconic centre street became submerged in nearly waist-deep floodwater.

Many residents could be seen cleaning up this morning.

The townsfolk expressed their relief and hoped that the conditions will further improve, although they remain on high alert and prepared for more floods after the Malaysian Meteorological Department forecasted more rain to come this weekend.

At 5pm yesterday, some 203 families were evacuated to 10 temporary evacuation centres.

Siniawan Town itself was the most badly affected area, with many shops, especially those near the river bank, affected by the floods.