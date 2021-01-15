SRDC: Only wet markets in Sibujaya, Selangau allowed to operate during MCO

SIBU (Jan 15): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) informs that only the wet markets in Sibujaya and Selangau will be allowed to operate during the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in this division, starting tomorrow (Jan 16) till Jan 29.

SRDC in a press release today, said the operating hours will be from 6am till 2pm daily.

“As for ‘pasar ria’, ‘tamu’ market, night market, dry market, SRDC’s food court and smoke house in Sibujaya have been instructed to close throughout the MCO.

“Additionally, ‘tamu’ market in Selangau and Stapang have also been instructed to close throughout MCO period,” it said.

Coffee shops are allowed to operate from 6am till 8pm daily but restricted to takeaways only, it said.

The closing of business premises is to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

The information and instruction are issued from time-to-time and will be updated if there is further instruction from the government, it said.

SRDC calls for cooperation and attention from those concerned and to always adhere to the standard operating procedure issued, including social distancing and wearing of face masks, it said.

Meanwhile, SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai fully agreed with the council’s press statement issued today.

“I fully agree with it looking at the severity of Covid-19 outbreak in Sibu particularly Pasai Cluster. We cannot take any chances at the moment and we all must do our part to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infection in Sibu.

“SRDC after attending the Divisional Disaster Management Committee meeting this morning, agreed with the recommendation by DDMC that we close all our ‘tamu’ in Selangau, Stapang and Sibujaya. Only the market is to open under strict control in terms of SOP and the number of customers coming in into the market.

“Council enforcement and Public Health will monitor closely the compliance of SOP especially social distancing and wearing of facial masks. Council hope all the ‘tamu’ traders understand why council took the drastic action in accordance with DDMC recommendation. We will work closely with other agencies like police, APM (Civil Defence Force), Rela (People’s Volunteer Corps) and others to monitor the compliance,” Sempurai said.