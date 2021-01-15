Supermarkets see bigger crowds as Sibu folk prepare for MCO

SIBU (Jan 15): Bigger crowds could be seen in most supermarkets today compared to the past few days as Sibu folk start preparing for the Movement Control Order (MCO) to be implemented tomorrow.

For the past few days, with the news of escalating cases of Covid-19 in Sibu, these supermarkets were seen to have lesser crowds.

However, upon observation, despite some people queueing up at the counter with full carts, there appeared to be no panic buying among the customers.

At Everwin Supermarket at Pahlawan Road, today, customers were seen queuing up outside the supermarket waiting for their turn to enter.

According to a supermarket staff member (who wished to remain anonymous) controlling the crowd outside, he had to prevent too many people from entering to avoid overcrowding inside the supermarket.

“There is no instruction how many people should enter, but we have to make sure that there would not too much crowd inside the supermarket.

“Especially the cashier counters, if I see that all counters are occupied with some people queuing up, then I need to close this gate to prevent people from entering,” he said.

Everwin Supermarket at Sungai Merah showed a much lesser crowd. One of the staff, who wished to be known as Jacy, said business was the same as usual.

She said that there were people stocking up essential items such as rice, biscuits, cooking oil, sugar and so forth.

There are more crowds at other supermarkets as well such as Farley at Salim Road and Gafu at Dr Wong Soon Kai Road.

Meanwhile, the streets in Sibu are also much busier today compared to few days ago.