Transport Ministry: Airlines should only sell flight tickets based on approved flight schedule by SDMC

KUCHING (Jan 15): Minister of Transport (MOT) Sarawak has reminded all airlines to only sell flight tickets based on the latest flight schedule approved by SDMC.

Its Minister Datuk Lee Lhim Shin said this was important to provide reliable air connectivity or flight services to the public in the state.

He also advised the public to book or purchase flight tickets based on the SDMC latest approved flight schedule published on social media.

He said they can also check the latest flight schedule at the Ministry of Transport, Sarawak website at

mot.sarawak.gov.my.

“Acting on the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) decision, my Ministry has informed MAS, Air Asia, Malindo and Maswings on Jan 14 on the approved flights as indicated in the tables attached.

“The new flight schedule shall take effect on Friday, Jan 15, 2021,” he said in a statement today.

Lee said during its meeting held on Jan 14, SDMC made a decision to reduce the flight frequency to Sarawak.

He explained that this was made based on various reasons, namely the requests for flight reduction from the Divisional Disaster Management Committees, the limited number of hotel rooms available for quarantine purposes, the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in the State and the imposition of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Kuching and Miri that have been declared as red zones.

The Movement Control Order (MCO) will also be enforced in Sibu Division between Jan 16 and 29.

“For overall flight schedule planning, each airline is given a different flight timing to assist the airline to have a better passenger load for their flight.

“This is also critical to assist the airlines in going through this challenging period,” he said.

Lee said the latest information regarding the flight schedule approved by SDMC has been disseminated to the public through social media.

“We trust that the public will be fully aware of the changes in the approved flight schedules to help them to better organise their travel plans during the pandemic,” he said.