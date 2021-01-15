Year of the Ox to have quiet start as SDMC prohibits lion, dragon dance

KUCHING (Jan 15): The cymbals and drums that ring out every Chinese New Year (CNY) will be silent during the celebration next month as the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has prohibited lion and dragon dance performances due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will perhaps be the time in Sarawak where there will be no such performances to herald the lunar new year, and it is not the only piece of tradition that celebrants will have to do without this year.

According to SDMC’s CNY standard operating procedure (SOPs) released on the Local Government and Housing Ministry’s website today, activities which are not allowed also include open houses, house to house visits, reunion dinners in restaurants and hotels, CNY bazaars and celebrations at temples and public places are not allowed.

For the customary reunion dinner on CNY eve on Feb 11, only close family members are allowed to gather for the dinner, and they cannot exceed 20 people.

The SOP, however, said the celebration was only allowed on the first day, and limited to 20 family members at any one time.

The host must also prepare thermometers or thermal scanners to check each guest and to record their details like name, date and time at location, and phone number manually, or via the MySejahtera, CovidTrace or Qmunity mobile apps for contact tracing.

SDMC said visitors with body temperature exceeding 37°C or have symptoms of illness must be turned away and should instead head to the nearest hospital or clinic.

It is also mandatory for homeowners to ensure seating arrangement comply with the physical distancing of one meter, and avoid body contact like the shaking of hands.