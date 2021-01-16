16-year-old girl allegedly raped by male suspect while in police custody

MIRI (Jan 16): A 16-year-old girl has claimed to have been raped by a male suspect while being locked up at a police station here on Jan 9.

The underage girl was earlier arrested by the police for alleged involvement in illegal online gambling activities.

The victim, accompanied by her father, lodged a police report on the incident this afternoon. Also joining them were Senator Alan Ling and his special assistant Lawrence Low, who is the lawyer representing the victim.

Ling in his statement said he wanted a transparent investigation to be conducted regarding the incident, even to the extent of setting up the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate the matter.

“The failure to strictly comply with the lock-up rules and its SOPs or bypassing them like in this case, had allowed abuses in the custody to the extent of committing a crime amongst the detainees in a police building.

“The report lodged is not only to expose the unacceptable occurrence of a crime inside the police building but to trigger a police probe,” he said.

Ling said he and Low will follow the investigation progress of the case against the policeman involved closely, and they are also in the midst of filing summons (civil suit) to the Miri High Court for compensation and damages arising from the incident.

Meanwhile, Ling said it was high time for the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Hamid Bador to order a review of the lock-up SOPs or to have lock-up reforms, as called for by civil society and human rights group.

He said the police have to ensure tight security especially between male and female detainees, in making sure the detainees, though suspects, could enjoy utmost protection while in custody for police investigation.

Meanwhile, District Police Chief ACP Hakemal Hawari when contacted said that further investigations into the allegations were still ongoing.