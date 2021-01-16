317,070 food baskets distributed in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Community Development and People’s Wellbeing minister Shahelmey Yahya said as of yesterday, a total of 317,070 food baskets have been distributed to 27 districts in Sabah.

“The Ministry of Community Development and People’s Wellbeing would like to inform that the distribution of food basket assistance is being actively implemented,” said Shahelmey here yesterday.

“As of January 15, 2021, a total of 317,070 food baskets have been distributed in 27 districts namely Lahad Datu, Semporna, Kunak, Tawau, Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Putatan, Papar, Tuaran, Kalabakan, Ranau, Tambunan, Kota Belud, Beaufort, Kuala Penyu, Kota Marudu, Tenom, Kinabatangan, Keningau, Kudat, Pitas, Sipitang, Nabawan, Beluran, Telupid and Tongod.

“A total 511 food baskets were distributed on January 15, 2021, involving six districts, namely in the districts of Kinabatangan (13), Penampang (16), Tenom (39), Tenom (39), Tuaran (216), Ranau (43), and Kuala Penyu (184),” he concluded.