449 new cases, four more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 449 new Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period ending noon today, with four deaths reported by the state health department in Lahad Datu (3) and Tuaran (1).

It brings the total number of infections in Sabah to 43,251.

A total of 379 patients were discharged, pushing the number of recoveries statewide to 38,989.

Meanwhile, 2,957 patients are still receiving treatment at hospital (762) and undergoing quarantine at low-risk centres or PKRC (2,195).

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said this in a press statement today, adding that 77 patients were placed in the intensive care unit, with 19 of them on ventilator support.

No new cluster was recorded yesterday.

Of the 449 positive Covid-19 cases recorded, 338 cases (75.3%) were detected from close contact screening, 77 (17.1%) from symptomatic screening, 7 cases (1.6%) from existing clusters screening, 4 (0.9) cases from cross-state screenings and 23 (5.1%) were from other categories.

As of today, a total of 318,086 food baskets have been distributed to the targeted group in Sabah.