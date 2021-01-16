Heavy rain in Sabah, Sarawak until Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued an alert weather warning with heavy rain expected in several areas in Sabah and Sarawak until Sunday.

MetMalaysia, in a statement yesterday, said the areas that will be affected are Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah in Sarawak, as well as Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan until yesterday.

Meanwhile, for Bintulu, Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi) and Limbang, Sarawak, as well as the interior areas (Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau and Tambunan), West Coast of Sabah and Labuan in Sabah, such a weather condition is expected to continues until this Sunday,” it said.

According to an updated statement issued by MetMalaysia at 11.30am, strong winds can also occur in the coastal areas in Sarawak and Sabah during the period.

“Strong northeasterly winds of up to 60 kilometres per hour (km/h) with waves as high as 4.5 metres can occur in the waters of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, East Johor, Sarawak, West Sabah and Labuan during the same period,” it said.

Northeasterly winds of up to 50 km/h with waves as high as 3.5 meters can also occur in the waters of East Sabah, it said, adding that the condition could cause overflowing of seawater on the coast and river estuaries in the area. — Bernama